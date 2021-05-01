Clear
Chiefs hopeful for return to St. Joseph for training camp, waiting on NFL decision

The Kansas City Chiefs are scheduled to return to St. Joseph for training camp this summer, but the NFL has not made a decision regarding camp protocols.

Posted: May 1, 2021 9:41 PM
Posted By: Chris Roush

(KANSAS CITY, Mo.) The Kansas City Chiefs are scheduled to return to St. Joseph for training camp this summer, but the NFL has not made a decision regarding camp protocols.

Chiefs chairman and CEO Clark Hunt discussed returning to St. Joe for camp and said Andy Reid likes getting away, but it ultimately comes down to what the NFL decides.

“Our hope and our mindset is that we will be in St. Joe for camp this year," Hunt said. "That is something that the NFL has still not made a decision on. I know they’ll have to have some discussions with the union on the protocols that will be surrounding camp, so we probably won’t know here for a month-plus, but we certainly want to be back up in St. Joe. It’s been a great environment for the team. I know Andy (Reid) and his staff really like being up there and think it’s helped us be successful on the field.”

The Chiefs were last in St. Joseph for camp in 2019. Due to COVID-19, the 2020 camp was held at the Chiefs' practice facility.

Today we had a another sunny, summer-like day with temperatures warming into the lower 80s. Temperatures will stay on the warm side into the end of the weekend with highs in upper 70s and lower 80s on Sunday. Clouds will start to move in overnight and build into Sunday. Rain chances will start to increase Sunday evening and continue through the beginning of the work week. A cold front will move through next week cooling temperatures back into the 60s. After Tuesday, we will start to dry up and the sun will stick around for the remainder of the week.
