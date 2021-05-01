Chiefs hopeful for return to St. Joseph for training camp, waiting on NFL decision

(KANSAS CITY, Mo.) The Kansas City Chiefs are scheduled to return to St. Joseph for training camp this summer, but the NFL has not made a decision regarding camp protocols.

Chiefs chairman and CEO Clark Hunt discussed returning to St. Joe for camp and said Andy Reid likes getting away, but it ultimately comes down to what the NFL decides.

“Our hope and our mindset is that we will be in St. Joe for camp this year," Hunt said. "That is something that the NFL has still not made a decision on. I know they’ll have to have some discussions with the union on the protocols that will be surrounding camp, so we probably won’t know here for a month-plus, but we certainly want to be back up in St. Joe. It’s been a great environment for the team. I know Andy (Reid) and his staff really like being up there and think it’s helped us be successful on the field.”

The Chiefs were last in St. Joseph for camp in 2019. Due to COVID-19, the 2020 camp was held at the Chiefs' practice facility.