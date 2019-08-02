Chiefs players surprise 89-year-old woman unable to go to training camp

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) An 89-year-old Kansas City Chiefs superfan got a surprise of a lifetime at Mosaic Life Care Friday.

The hospital partnered with the Chiefs Ambassadors to surprise fan, Anna Mae Chappell. The Ambassadors are a group of former Kansas City Chiefs players representing the organization at charity events.

Chappell has been a fan of the Chiefs organization since before they relocated to Kansas City in 1963. She and her husband were also longtime season ticketholders while raising a football team of their own.

She has 9 children, 27 grandchildren, and 38 great-great-grandchildren said Tearany Hendrix, one of Chappell's granddaughters.

Chappell raised her family to bleed red and white.

"I don't know anyone in our family that doesn't love the chiefs," Hendrix said. "Chiefs mean family to us. She's the center of our universe and that's why we all have adapted."

Growing up, Hendrix said Chiefs meant Sundays at grandma's house.

Chappell's favorite player of all time is Pro-Bowler and former Chiefs Quarterback Len Dawson.

"In my bedroom closet, I have Lenny’s jersey and I’m getting buried in it,” Chappell said.

In addition to watching every single game, the 89-year-old made it to at least one day of training camp since the Chiefs moved training camp back to Missouri Western.

"She had a great time, got home, got really sick and ended up in the ICU," Hendrix said. "This past month she’s been in the ICU two times."

The 89-year-old has Alzheimer's, kidney disease and congestive heart failure, family said.

Chappell was preparing to sit out this year's training camp but her family couldn't let that happened. Joey Austin with Mosaic Life Care heard about the family's dilemma and got in touch with the Ambassadors.

The 89-year-old's family told Chappell she was headed to Mosaic for dialysis. The former Chiefs players lined up one-by-one to greet Chappell and take a photo with her. Her family looked on, taking photos with their phones, and wiping tears from their eyes.

"They were amazing with her," Hendrix said. "I don’t know if she will forget this."