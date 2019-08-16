Clear

Chiefs players thank those who serve at Military Appreciation Day

On the last day of Chiefs Training Camp, players took the time to thank those who served our country.

Posted: Aug 16, 2019 8:06 AM
Updated: Aug 16, 2019 8:30 AM
Posted By: Vanessa Alonso

(ST. JOSEPH, MO.)- "I feel incredible. I'm a huge football fan. I'm speechless."

That was the feeling Colin Sidwell of the U.S. Navy and many other service men and women got at Military Appreciation Day at Chiefs Training Camp on Thursday morning.

"We definitely love playing the sport and we love giving back to the community with sports," said U.S. Marines Master Sergeant Eddie Jones. "Then seeing the Chiefs give back to us is wonderful."

At the end of practice, soldiers from all areas from the U.S. Army to the Marines were able to walk onto the practice field and then meet with the players.

"Mahomes, Kelce, Clark...they were all out there," Sidwell said. "They are all awesome humble guys going out of their way to sign autographs for all of us."

"It was truly an awesome experience. A once in a lifetime experience," said Jacolby Byrd of the U.S. Army. "You dream on being on the field and being able to meet these famous people."

For many, they look up to chiefs players as heroes. But for the players, these brave men and women are the real heroes.

"Just seeing all the gratitude we get," Byrd said. "I'm very appreciative of not only the players but the fans out here."

For these gentlemen, it's an experience that will stay with them forever.

"To come here and seize the moment," said U.S. Army First Sergeant Brian Parker. "The joy that you feel inside. It's a feeling that you can't explain."

Military Appreciation Day has become a tradition at Chiefs Training Camp. It's usually held on the last week of camp.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Saint Joseph
Overcast
70° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 70°
Maryville
Overcast
68° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 68°
Savannah
Overcast
70° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 70°
Cameron
Overcast
70° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 70°
Fairfax
Broken Clouds
71° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 71°
After a stormy Thursday evening & Friday morning, more chances for showers & thunderstorms are in the forecast for Friday evening into early Saturday morning. Some of these storms could be strong to severe.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Most Popular Stories

Community Events