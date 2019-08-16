Chiefs players thank those who serve at Military Appreciation Day

(ST. JOSEPH, MO.)- "I feel incredible. I'm a huge football fan. I'm speechless."

That was the feeling Colin Sidwell of the U.S. Navy and many other service men and women got at Military Appreciation Day at Chiefs Training Camp on Thursday morning.

"We definitely love playing the sport and we love giving back to the community with sports," said U.S. Marines Master Sergeant Eddie Jones. "Then seeing the Chiefs give back to us is wonderful."

At the end of practice, soldiers from all areas from the U.S. Army to the Marines were able to walk onto the practice field and then meet with the players.

"Mahomes, Kelce, Clark...they were all out there," Sidwell said. "They are all awesome humble guys going out of their way to sign autographs for all of us."

"It was truly an awesome experience. A once in a lifetime experience," said Jacolby Byrd of the U.S. Army. "You dream on being on the field and being able to meet these famous people."

For many, they look up to chiefs players as heroes. But for the players, these brave men and women are the real heroes.

"Just seeing all the gratitude we get," Byrd said. "I'm very appreciative of not only the players but the fans out here."

For these gentlemen, it's an experience that will stay with them forever.

"To come here and seize the moment," said U.S. Army First Sergeant Brian Parker. "The joy that you feel inside. It's a feeling that you can't explain."

Military Appreciation Day has become a tradition at Chiefs Training Camp. It's usually held on the last week of camp.