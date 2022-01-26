Clear
Chiefs playoff game inspires new T-shirts

The Mark-It is selling new T-shirt designs inspired by the Kansas City Chiefs playoff game against the Buffalo Bills last Sunday.

Posted: Jan 26, 2022 5:52 PM
Posted By: Ron Johnson

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) The Kansas City Chiefs’ big win last Sunday is turning into big business for some retailers. 

The Mark-It, a custom T-shirt shop, has released some new designs inspired by the unforgettable game. Designs include the last 13 seconds of the fourth quarter as well as quarterback Patrick Mahomes' new nickname the grim reaper.

Owner Korey Massey said business is booming.

"Our phones are ringing like crazy and I'm getting e-mails left and right from sales," Massey said.  "I'm extremely proud that people are watching and noticing the things that we can do. We want people around here to be proud that they got something local." 

Massey is currently printing the shirts and plans to have them in stock soon.

Massey said it's best to contact her store by phone at (816) 279-2429 for availability, customers can also check out The Mark It's website for additional details. 

