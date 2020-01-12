Chiefs playoff run means big business for retailers

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) A chief’s playoff game means a busy day for Arrowhead Stadium, the same can’t be said for local retailers who sell their merchandise.

While the stadium was alive with tens of thousands of screaming fans, the local JC Penny was almost dead.

"A lot of people aren’t really out too much just because they’d rather be home watching the game," John Gregory, a sales associate said.

Retailers aren't worried though, in fact, they said they're very optimistic over what's caused them to be so slow at the moment.

"The chief’s success directly helps our business," Gregory said.

While there weren't many shoppers in the store during the Chiefs playoff game on Sunday, retailers know that’s not the case every day. they say sales for Chiefs merchandise are up. Retailers credit those high sales to the team’s exceptional performance this season.

With every Chief’s win especially now that the team’s doing well in the playoffs, retailers say the support from chiefs nation is a big boost for their bottom line.

JC penny sales associates say they're well-stocked and ready should the chiefs continue their winning streak through the playoffs.