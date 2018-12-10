(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Kansas City Chiefs President Mark Donovan said Monday he expects the team to be back in St. Joseph for training camp in 2019.

"We've had some conversations about being there again next year. That's our plan right now," said Donovan. "We had a great camp last year. We fully expect to be back there. If everything goes as planned, that's where we'll be."

The Chiefs current agreement with Western includes an option for a one year extension for 2019.

Kansas City has held training camp at Missouri Western since 2010 when it returned camp to the state of Missouri for the first time in 20 years.