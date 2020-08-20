Chiefs prohibit fans from wearing headdresses into stadium

(KANSAS CITY, Mo.)— The Kansas City Chiefs have announced fans will be prohibited from wearing headdresses into the stadium.

Face painting is still allowed for all fans, but any face paint that is styled in a way that references or appropriates American Indian cultures and traditions will be prohibited.

The Chiefs announced the organization started working with a group of local leaders from diverse American Indian backgrounds in 2014.

Here are the new policies the team has put in place moving forward: