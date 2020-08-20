Chiefs prohibit fans from wearing headdresses into stadium

(KANSAS CITY, Mo.)— The Kansas City Chiefs have announced fans will be prohibited from wearing headdresses into the stadium.
Face painting is still allowed for all fans, but any face paint that is styled in a way that references or appropriates American Indian cultures and traditions will be prohibited.
The Chiefs announced the organization started working with a group of local leaders from diverse American Indian backgrounds in 2014.
Here are the new policies the team has put in place moving forward:
- While the team has discouraged fans from wearing headdresses for several years, effective immediately, fans will be prohibited from wearing headdresses into the stadium.
- Fans will be asked to remove any American Indian-themed face paint prior to passing security screening outside the stadium.
- The team is engaged in a thorough review process of the Arrowhead Chop and plan to have additional discussions in the future.
- The team is exploring all options for a modified engagement moment from the Drum Deck that maintains a unifying effect between our fans and our players but better represents the spiritual significance of the drum in American Indian cultures.
- This includes discussions around how to shift the focus of the drum to something that symbolizes the heartbeat of the stadium.
- As allowed by NFL guidelines and the City of Kansas City Health Department for the coronavirus-impacted 2020 season, the club will continue with many of the traditions that have been introduced over the past six years, including the Blessing of the Four Directions, the Blessing of the Drum, as well as inviting members of tribes with a historic connection to our region to participate in the American Indian Heritage Month Game.
- Finally, the team is exploring the creation of a more formalized education program with input from both local and national partners.