Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes named 2018 NFL MVP

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes is the 2018 NFL MVP.

Posted: Feb. 2, 2019 6:05 PM

(ATLANTA)— Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes has been named the 2018 NFL MVP.

This is the first time that a Kansas City Chief has been named the League's Most Valuable Player. 

Mahomes threw for 50 touchdowns and more than 5,000 yards in 2018—joining Peyton Manning as the only other quarterback to accomplish the feat. 

Mahomes led the Chiefs to the AFC Championship Game. 

