The Kansas City Chiefs are Super Bowl champions.
The Chiefs rallied in the 4th quarter to beat the San Francisco 49ers 31-20 in Super Bowl LIV.
This is the second Super Bowl title in the history of the franchise and the first since 1970.
Related Content
- Chiefs rally in 4th quarter, win Super Bowl LIV over 49ers
- Chiefs win AFC championship, will play in Super Bowl LIV
- Kansas City Chiefs will play San Francisco 49ers in Super Bowl LIV
- Mahomes rushes for touchdown, Super Bowl LIV tied at half
- Rally House prepares for potential Chiefs Super Bowl Win
- Rally House prepping for potential Chiefs Super Bowl run
- Local businesses celebrate Chiefs Super Bowl run
- Chiefs Kingdom celebrates as team heads to the Super Bowl
- Chiefs season ticket holders enjoying Miami ahead of Super Bowl
- Business booming ahead of Chiefs Super Bowl run
Scroll for more content...