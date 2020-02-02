Clear
BREAKING NEWS Chiefs rally in 4th quarter, win Super Bowl LIV over 49ers Full Story
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Chiefs rally in 4th quarter, win Super Bowl LIV over 49ers

This is the second Super Bowl title in the history of the franchise and the first since 1970.

Posted: Feb 2, 2020 9:10 PM

The Kansas City Chiefs are Super Bowl champions.

The Chiefs rallied in the 4th quarter to beat the San Francisco 49ers 31-20 in Super Bowl LIV.

This is the second Super Bowl title in the history of the franchise and the first since 1970.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Saint Joseph
Clear
39° wxIcon
Hi: 60° Lo: 34°
Feels Like: 39°
Maryville
Clear
36° wxIcon
Hi: 52° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 31°
Savannah
Clear
39° wxIcon
Hi: 57° Lo: 33°
Feels Like: 39°
Cameron
Clear
42° wxIcon
Hi: 60° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 37°
Fairfax
Clear
34° wxIcon
Hi: 57° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 28°
Heading into Monday morning parts of southern Nebraska and northeastern Kansas will see a freezing drizzle develop leading to some minor accumulations of ice. Monday night into Tuesday the rest of the system will move into northeastern Kansas and northwestern Missouri. The snow will start that morning and continue through the evening hours. There is a slight chance for a few stray snow showers in areas south of St. Joesph Wednesday morning. Along with the snow, it will also be bringing our temperatures back down into the 30s and 40s for the remainder of the week.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Community Events

Most Popular Stories