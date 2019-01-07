Chiefs ready to snap playoff losing skid

Clear
The Kansas City Chiefs have lost three straight playoff games.

(KANSAS CITY, Mo.)— The Kansas City Chiefs have won just one playoff game since winning the 1993 AFC Divisional round game against the Houston Oilers. 

"Listen, I know how passionate the fans are and I know how passionate our players, coaches, the building is, so I know it's important to a lot of folks," Chiefs head coach Andy Reid said.

Since Reid arrived in Kansas City in 2013, the Chiefs have made the playoffs in five of the six seasons, but have only won one playoff game—2015 AFC Wild Card game against Houston, 30-0. 

Kansas City will play the Colts Saturday afternoon in AFC Divisional Round and historically, the Chiefs have not played well against Indianapolis—going 0-4 in the playoffs including an ugly 45-44 loss in the 2013 AFC Wild Card round. 

"They're (Colts) a good football team and like I said before, every year is different in this league, every team is different," Reid said. "You don't spend a lot of time with that, you get ready for the game and go through the process of getting ready for it."

Chiefs take on the Colts at 3:35 Saturday afternoon at Arrowhead Stadium in the AFC Divisional Round. 

A few clouds have moved in this afternoon but they should move out by tonight. Overnight, expect decreasing clouds and low temperatures in the mid 30s. Winds will also increase from the west at 10-20 mph.
