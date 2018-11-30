Chiefs release RB Kareem Hunt after video surfaces of Hunt shoving and kicking a women

KANSAS CITY, Mo.- TMZ Sports has released a video of All-Pro running back Kareem Hunt shoving, bull-rushing and kicking a woman in a Cleveland hotel back in February.

Both the Chiefs and the NFL were aware of the situation and were notified about what happened when the altercation occurred.

Hunt up to this point of the season had not missed any games despite the incident. Hunt was not arrested or charged as police couldn't fully determine if any crime was committed.

The Chiefs took most of the day Friday to determine their decision on what to do with the All-Pro running back.

During that time Hunt was put on the Commissioners' exempt list which means that the player put on the list is not allowed to participate in any activity with the team.

In a statement from the Kansas City Chiefs.

"Earlier this year, we were made aware of an incident involving running back Kareem Hunt. At that time, the National Football League and law enforcement-initiated investigations into the issue. As part of our internal discussions with Kareem Hunt, several members of our management team spoke directly to him. Kareem was not truthful in those discussions. the video releases today confirms that fact. We are releasing Kareem immediately."

The Chiefs are on the road this week taking on division rival the Oakland Raiders before returning home to play the Baltimore Ravens Dec. 9.

The Chiefs remaining running backs consist of Spencer Ware, Damien Williams, Darrel Williams, and J.D. Moore.