Chiefs remain unbeaten at 4-0, taking down the Patriots in a Monday night showdown

KANSAS CITY, Mo. - The Kansas City Chiefs beat the New England Patriots 26-10 on Monday night advancing to 4-0 for the fourth straight time being the first team to do so in NFL history.

This match up was originally scheduled for Sunday afternoon, but due to positive COVID-19 test results by Patriot quarterback Cam Newton and reserve quarterback for the Chiefs Jordan Ta'amu the game was rescheduled to Monday.

The Chiefs defense lead the way as they caused four turnovers one strip by defensive end Taco Charlton and three interceptions by Juan Thornhill, Rashad Fenton, and fourth quarter pick six by safety Tyrann Mathieu which essentially sealed the game.

"I still feel like we can play so much better, and I think that's the goal for us to forget about this game obviously our younger guys stepped up and played well, but we're getting into the thick of it. You know we have two real tough opponents coming up, and we have to try and find a way to get better and win the next couple of games." Chiefs safety Tyrann Mathieu said.

The Chiefs offense didn't score a touchdown in the first half, but picked up the pace in the second half scoring two touchdowns by Tyreek Hill and Mecole Hardman. Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes had more of a pedestrian day by his standards, going 19-29 with 236 passing yards and two touchdowns. "Today our defense stepped up and made a lot of big time plays, and whenever you're trying to go throughout a season and win as many football games as possible and try and set you up for the playoffs, you're going to have to win games like this." Mahomes said.

The Chiefs will play the Las Vegas Raiders at Arrowhead stadium Sunday.