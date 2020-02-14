Chiefs returning to St. Joseph for training camp

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) The Super Bowl Champion Kansas City Chiefs will return to St. Joseph for training camp again this summer.

The Chiefs and Missouri Western have agreed to terms on a three-year deal. The agreement includes an option to extend the partnership an additional two years after 2022.

"We are thrilled to announce that we will return to Missouri Western State University and the St. Joseph community this summer, and that we will remain there for the foreseeable future," Chiefs President Mark Donovan said.

More than 62,000 fans attended training camp in 2019.

The Chiefs have held training camp on the campus of Missouri Western State University every year since 2010, when the club returned its training camp to the state of Missouri for the first time in 20 years.

2020 will mark the 11th-consecutive year at the Chiefs have held camp in St. Joseph.

Dates and additional details for 2020 Chiefs training camp will be announced on www.chiefs.com in mid-June.