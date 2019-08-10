Chiefs run past Cincinnati in preseason opener

(KANSAS CITY, Mo.)— The Kansas City Chiefs opened up their preseason with a decisive 38-17 victory against the Cincinnati Bengals.
Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes only played in the team's opening drive of the game— finishing 4-for-4 for 66 yards in the victory.
Kansas City fell behind 7-0 in the first quarter, but the first-string offense evened up the score on a Carlos Hyde goalline touchdown run.
Notable performances Saturday night includes rookie running back Darwin Thompson finishing with a score, along with fellow rookies wide receiver Mecole Hardman and former Northwest and Missouri Western running back Josh Caldwell adding in scores.
The Chiefs will travel to Pittsburgh next Saturday night for their second preseason game.
