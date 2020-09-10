Chiefs run past Houston, rookies shine in season opener

(KANSAS CITY, Mo.) The Kansas City Chiefs started the 2020 season with a decisive 34-20 victory against the Houston Texans Thursday night at Arrowhead Stadium.

Quarterback Patrick Mahomes threw three touchdowns and rookie running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire rushed for another in the Chiefs' victory.

Edwards-Helaire rushed for more than 130 yards and averaged 5.5. yards per carry.

Rookie defensive back L'Jarius Sneed intercepted Houston quarterback Deshaun Watson in Sneed's debut.

The Chiefs have 10 days to prepare for their Week 2 matchup with the Chargers.