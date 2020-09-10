Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Chiefs run past Houston, rookies shine in season opener

The Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes threw three touchdowns and rookie running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire rushed for another in the Chiefs' 34-20 victory.

Posted: Sep 10, 2020 11:47 PM
Posted By: Chris Roush

(KANSAS CITY, Mo.) The Kansas City Chiefs started the 2020 season with a decisive 34-20 victory against the Houston Texans Thursday night at Arrowhead Stadium. 

Quarterback Patrick Mahomes threw three touchdowns and rookie running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire rushed for another in the Chiefs' victory.

Edwards-Helaire rushed for more than 130 yards and averaged 5.5. yards per carry. 

Rookie defensive back L'Jarius Sneed intercepted Houston quarterback Deshaun Watson in Sneed's debut. 

The Chiefs have 10 days to prepare for their Week 2 matchup with the Chargers. 

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Saint Joseph
Overcast
55° wxIcon
Hi: 56° Lo: 53°
Feels Like: 55°
Maryville
Overcast
55° wxIcon
Hi: 54° Lo: 52°
Feels Like: 55°
Savannah
Overcast
55° wxIcon
Hi: 55° Lo: 52°
Feels Like: 55°
Cameron
Overcast
54° wxIcon
Hi: 56° Lo: 53°
Feels Like: 54°
Fairfax
Overcast
53° wxIcon
Hi: 55° Lo: 51°
Feels Like: 53°
Cloudy conditions and rain continues across northwest Missouri and northeast Kansas on Thursday. The chance of rain will be there through the end of the week.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Community Events

Most Popular Stories