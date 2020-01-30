Clear
Chiefs season ticket holders enjoying Miami ahead of Super Bowl

A St. Joseph couple is spending Super Bowl week down in Miami, even though they do not have tickets to the game.

Posted: Jan 30, 2020

The Dudleys have had season tickets for 41 years.

The two decided back in November to book their trip to Miami, knowing the Chiefs would make it to the big game.

The Dudleys have had season tickets for 41 years.

The two decided back in November to book their trip to Miami, knowing the Chiefs would make it to the big game.

A very weak disturbance is starting to make its way across northeast Kansas and northwest Missouri. As it does we could see a few sprinkles and also maybe a few snowflakes but we are really not expecting to see any accumulation . Temperatures will continue to stay on the cool side as high's will only reached into the mid 30's.
