Chiefs season ticket holders enjoying Miami ahead of Super Bowl

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) A St. Joseph couple is spending Super Bowl week down in Miami, even though they do not have tickets to the game.
The Dudleys have had season tickets for 41 years.
The two decided back in November to book their trip to Miami, knowing the Chiefs would make it to the big game.
