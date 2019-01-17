Chiefs season ticket holders wait 40 years for AFC Championship game

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.)— A St. Joseph couple has been Kansas City Chiefs season ticket holders for the last 40 years and now, they're hoping to see their Chiefs make a Super Bowl.

"This season I think, for a long time, is the best team ever, in a long time," Chiefs fan Dave Dudley said.

Dave and Susie Dudley have been married 50 years—with 40 years of Chiefs season tickets in their pocket.

The couple hopes to see the Chiefs make the Super Bowl for the first time since Super Bowl IV.