Chiefs signs given away ahead of training camp

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) St. Joseph is painting the town red for the Kansas City Chiefs.

Free Chiefs welcome signs were given out at the Civic Area Thursday in the main ticket lobby.

The signs were given out to help the city show their support for the Chiefs coming back to St. Joseph.

"We need to let them know that we appreciate them here. It's good for, like I said, it's good for the economy, and we need to let them and their managers know we want them here. They're a lot of fun, they're doing well, there's a lot of reasons to want them here,” Chiefs fan Charlie Clisbee said.

Chiefs Training Camp starts next Wednesday, here in St. Joseph.