Chiefs signs given away ahead of training camp

Free Chiefs welcome signs were given out at the Civic Area Thursday in the main ticket lobby.

Posted: Jul 23, 2021 10:28 AM
Posted By: Jade Steffens

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) St. Joseph is painting the town red for the Kansas City Chiefs.

The signs were given out to help the city show their support for the Chiefs coming back to St. Joseph.

"We need to let them know that we appreciate them here. It's good for, like I said, it's good for the economy, and we need to let them and their managers know we want them here. They're a lot of fun, they're doing well, there's a lot of reasons to want them here,” Chiefs fan Charlie Clisbee said.

Chiefs Training Camp starts next Wednesday, here in St. Joseph.

Today will be another hot and humid day with temperatures climbing into the low to mid 90s under mostly sunny skies. Heat index values will likely feel like triple digits this afternoon. Saturday looks to be the warmest day of the week with highs in the upper 90s and heat index values in the triple digits. Much of the same is in store for Sunday as sunshine continues with a few afternoon clouds. Monday will bring the chance for a few isolated rain showers which will briefly cool us down into the lower 90s. The cool down will be short lived as temperatures will start to climb back into the upper 90s by the end of next week. Triple digit heat index values are likely through all of next week.
