Chiefs super fans create 'Red Room'

The couple, who've season ticket holders for almost 40 years, call their basement "The Red Room."

Posted: Jan 30, 2020 8:21 PM

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) A St. Joseph couple has been collecting Chiefs memorabilia for more than 30 years.
Mike and Paula Welsh have been season ticket holders for almost 40 years, and have filled their basement with red and Chiefs items.
A very weak disturbance is starting to make its way across northeast Kansas and northwest Missouri. As it does we could see a few sprinkles and also maybe a few snowflakes but we are really not expecting to see any accumulation . Temperatures will continue to stay on the cool side as high's will only reached into the mid 30's.
