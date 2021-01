(KANSAS CITY, Mo.) The Kansas City Chiefs are heading back to the Super Bowl.

The Chiefs defeated the Buffalo Bills, 38-24, in the AFC Championship Game Sunday night.

Buffalo jumped out to a 9-0 lead in the first quarter, but after that, Kansas City outscored the Bills, 38-15.

Chiefs' left tackle Eric Fisher exited the game with an Achilles injury.

Kansas City will face Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in two weeks in Tampa, Florida.