Chiefs to change radio stations in 2020, games will be broadcast on 106.5

(KANSAS CITY, Mo.) The Kansas Chiefs will be changing radio stations in 2020.

The team announced a multi-year agreement with Entercom Communication Corporation that will make 106.5 the Wolf the new flagship station of the Chiefs Radio Network and home of the Chiefs.

The switch will take place on February 16, 2020.

The agreement also means Entercom's 610 Sports Radio will get exclusive rights to the Chiefs Kingdom Radio Show on Monday nights. "Voice of the Chiefs" Mitch Holthus will return for his 27th season as the play-by-play personality for the Chiefs Radio Network.

"We look forward to partnering with 106.5 The Wolf and the powerful Entercom family of stations," Chiefs President Mark Donovan said. "The ability to bring our game broadcasts and existing weekly radio shows under one roof is a large part of this change, but we are equally excited about creating new content and developing new opportunities for Chiefs fans to engage with their favorite team."