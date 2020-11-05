Clear
Chiefs to close facilities after staff member tests positive for COVID-19

The team did not identify the staff member who tested positive, but said the individual is self-quarantining.

Posted: Nov 5, 2020 11:48 AM

(KANSAS CITY, Mo.) The Kansas City Chiefs said it will close its facilities after a staff member tested positive for COVID-19.

The team did not identify the staff member who tested positive, but said the individual is self-quarantining. The team is now under the NFL's COVID protocols.

The Chiefs said their operations will be conducted virtually.

"The Chiefs will hold practice this morning and then out of precaution, the facilities will be closed this afternoon and meetings will be held virtually," the team said in a statement. "We'll continue to monitor the situation and take any appropriate action necessary to protect the team and those around us."

The Chiefs play the Carolina Panthers on Sunday, and there has been no official word yet on the status of the game.

Monday will be a bit of a transition day for northeast Missouri and northeast Kansas. Winds will turn southwesterly with warmer temperatures moving into the area. This change bringing above average temperatures in the mid 60s to low 70s is expected to last through the week and into the weekend. Dry conditions are also expected during this time span.
