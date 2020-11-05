Chiefs to close facilities after staff member tests positive for COVID-19

(KANSAS CITY, Mo.) The Kansas City Chiefs said it will close its facilities after a staff member tested positive for COVID-19.

The team did not identify the staff member who tested positive, but said the individual is self-quarantining. The team is now under the NFL's COVID protocols.

The Chiefs said their operations will be conducted virtually.

"The Chiefs will hold practice this morning and then out of precaution, the facilities will be closed this afternoon and meetings will be held virtually," the team said in a statement. "We'll continue to monitor the situation and take any appropriate action necessary to protect the team and those around us."

The Chiefs play the Carolina Panthers on Sunday, and there has been no official word yet on the status of the game.