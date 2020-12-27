Chiefs top Atlanta, secure No. 1 seed in AFC

(KANSAS CITY, Mo.)— The Kansas City Chiefs didn't play their best game Sunday afternoon but still came away with a 17-14 victory against Atlanta. The win gives the Chiefs the No. 1 seed in the AFC playoffs.

The Chiefs trailed 14-10 with about 2:05 to go in the fourth quarter when Patrick Mahomes connected with Demarcus Robinson for a 25-yard touchdown pass to go up three.

The Falcons missed a game-tying field goal with about 15 seconds to go to send the Chiefs to victory.

Kansas City is now 14-1 on the season. Sunday's win gives the Chiefs their first 14-win season in franchise history.

Kansas City will host the Chargers next Sunday in Week 17.