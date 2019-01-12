Clear
Chiefs top Colts, advance to the AFC Championship game

For the first time, the AFC Championship game will be played at Arrowhead Stadium.

Posted: Jan. 12, 2019 6:51 PM
Posted By: Chris Roush

The Chiefs defeated the Indianapolis Colts, 31-13, Saturday afternoon in the AFC Divisional Round. 

Kansas City jumped out to a quick 14-0 lead in the first quarter and led 24-7 at the half. The Chiefs added a late fourth-quarter score to put the game out of reach, 31-13. 

The Chiefs were led by running back Damien Williams who rushed for 129 yards and a touchdown in the win. 

Quarterback Patrick Mahomes went 27-for-41 with 278 yards. 

The Chiefs will host the winner of Los Angeles/New England on Sunday, Jan. 20 at 5:40 p.m.

