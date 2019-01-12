Chiefs top Colts, advance to the AFC Championship game

(KANSAS CITY, Mo.)— For the first time, the AFC Championship game will be played at Arrowhead Stadium.
The Chiefs defeated the Indianapolis Colts, 31-13, Saturday afternoon in the AFC Divisional Round.
Kansas City jumped out to a quick 14-0 lead in the first quarter and led 24-7 at the half. The Chiefs added a late fourth-quarter score to put the game out of reach, 31-13.
The Chiefs were led by running back Damien Williams who rushed for 129 yards and a touchdown in the win.
Quarterback Patrick Mahomes went 27-for-41 with 278 yards.
The Chiefs will host the winner of Los Angeles/New England on Sunday, Jan. 20 at 5:40 p.m.
