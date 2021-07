Chiefs training camp ticket reservation starts today

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Here's your chance to attend this summer's Kansas City Chiefs training camp at Missouri Western State University.

Fans can start reserving tickets online beginning Wednesday, July 7 at 10:00 a.m. through Chiefs Kingdom Rewards. Fans can reserve up to four tickets per practice and can reserve tickets for a maximum of three separate practices.

Paid practice days will require advance payment to reserve tickets, while only Chiefs Season Ticket Members will have the option to reserve tickets for the exclusive Season Ticket Member Days presented by GEHA. Due to NFL protocols for training camps with fans in attendance, no autographs are allowed.

Training camp begins on Wednesday, July 28 and concludes on Wednesday, August 18. All training camp practices will be free of charge to the public unless otherwise noted. Missouri Western will charge a $5 admission fee on three different practice days

This year marks the club’s 11th training camp at MWSU since returning to the state of Missouri in 2010.

See the full training camp schedule below: