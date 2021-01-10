Chiefs will host the Cleveland Browns in the divisional round of the playoffs

KANSAS CITY, Mo - Now that the first round of the NFL playoffs is done, the Kansas City Chiefs know who they will play for their first game of the playoffs and that is the Cleveland Browns.

The Browns beat the Pittsburgh Steelers Sunday night 48-37 winning their first playoff game since 1995 when they beat the New England Patriots.

The Chiefs will host the Browns Sunday at Arrowhead Stadium with kickoff set for 2:05. The winner will advance to the AFC championship game to face either the Ravens or the Bills.