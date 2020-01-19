Chiefs win AFC championship, will play in Super Bowl LIV

Clear
The Kansas City Chiefs defeated the Tennessee Titans, 35-24, in the AFC championship game Sunday, and will head to Super Bowl LIV in Miami.

Posted: Jan 19, 2020 5:09 PM
Updated: Jan 19, 2020 5:13 PM

The second-seeded Chiefs hosted the AFC championship game for a second straight year. They lost in overtime to the New England Patriots last year.

The Chiefs will make a return to the Super Bowl for the first time since January 1970 in Super Bowl IV.

Patrick Mahomes will make his first appearance in the Super Bowl in just his third year as a pro. Mahomes passed for more than 4,000 yards and had 26 touchdowns and only five interceptions in the regular season. Mahomes missed two games this year to a dislocated knee cap.

Andy Reid will make his second appearance in the Super Bowl as a head coach, losing Super Bowl XXXIX against the Patriots as head coach of the Philadelphia Eagles. Reid has appeared in seven conference championship games, and is the winningest head coach in NFL history without a Super Bowl title on his resume.

The Green Bay Packers will face the San Francisco 49ers in the NFC championship game later today.

