Chiefs win rematch against rival Raiders 35-31

LAS VEGAS, - The Kansas City Chiefs had their hands full Sunday night playing AFC west rival the Las Vegas Raiders on the road but pulling out a 35-31 victory to avoid their second loss of the season to the Raiders.

The first half featured both teams’ offenses trading two touchdowns a piece, and a field goal by Las Vegas ending the half 17-14 in favor of the Raiders. Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes threw a rare interception with just under 30 seconds to go which stalled the drive for the Chiefs to potentially tie or take lead going into halftime.

The second half would mirror the first half in scoring with five total touchdowns combined, two by the Raiders, and three by the Chiefs.

The Chiefs were down 31-28 with under two minutes to go in the game and were able to overcome that deficit with their quick strike offense, as Mahomes went 6-7 passing on the Chiefs last drive and capped it off with a touchdown pass to tight end Travis Kelce to put the Chiefs up 35-31 which would essentially seal the game for Kansas City.

Mahomes finished the game with 348 passing yards with two touchdowns. Kelce and Tyreek Hill both had over 100 yards receiving.

The Chiefs are now (9-1) on the season and will travel Tampa Bay to take on Tom Brady and the Buccaneers next Sunday.