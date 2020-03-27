Clear
Child advocacy group concerned for lack of child abuse reporting during shutdown

Local child advocacy center Voices of Courage says teachers make up a large portion of those who report child abuse and with many schools closed, they want those close to kids to stay vigilant.

Posted: Mar 27, 2020 8:22 AM
Posted By: Nick Ingram

(ST. JOSEPH, MO) Staff at Voices of Courage say teachers working from home should check up on kids who may not be present in group chats as if they were absent from class.

If you suspect a child is being abused you can call the state's child abuse hotline toll free at 1-800-392-3738.

A cloudy start this morning across northeast Kansas and northwest Missouri and we stayed in the clouds into the the afternoon and evening. Temperatures stayed on the mild side into the afternoon hours. With little to no sunshine we still warmed up into the mid 60s.
