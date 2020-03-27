Child advocacy group concerned for lack of child abuse reporting during shutdown

(ST. JOSEPH, MO) Staff at Voices of Courage say teachers working from home should check up on kids who may not be present in group chats as if they were absent from class.
If you suspect a child is being abused you can call the state's child abuse hotline toll free at 1-800-392-3738.
