Child advocates plant pinwheels to honor over 800 area kids abused in 2020

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Covering the corner of Belt Highway and Frederick Avenue, a shiny blue garden popped up on Thursday afternoon.

For Child Abuse Awareness month, Voices of Courage Child Advocacy Center held the Pinwheels for Prevention event. A national campaign that began in 2008. Each pinwheel represents a reported physically or sexually abused child in the area.

There's 808.

“This stuff is happening even though we don’t like to talk about it,” said Melissa Birdsell, Executive Director for Voices of Courage.

In 2020, the local child advocacy center reported 285 children went to therapy and 523 children had forensic interviews. Socail workers invited partering agencies such as law enforcement and the Buchanan County Prosecutors office to plant a pinwheel hoping the attention-getters spark a conversation on child abuse.

“Abuse grows in darkness so if we’re not talking about it and we’re not shedding a light on it, it continues to grow because we’re just pretending it doesn’t happen,” said Birdsell.

However, the COVID-19 pandemic made abuse harder to pinpoint. Organizers said reported cases dropped 50% as kids living in abusive homes weren't at school, church or extra curricular activities.

“Yeah, it is frustrating. We have seen a significant decline in reports that make it to law enforcement. So the more the kids are around people and out at school or daycare, the more we’re able to report that type of activity so we can investigate,” said Detective Brant Hutchison, SJPD Family Crimes Unit.

Social workers said the stress put on families by the pandemic and the fewer eyes on kids has caused more severe cases of child abuse. Birdsell said, “Some of the cases we saw were some of the worst cases we’ve seen in all of our counties. We know it was not good for children to be stuck at home.”

As children are returning to the classroom and coronavirus restrictions are lifting, law enforcement reports seeing more and more cases of child abuse being reported. Child advocators hope the community continues to rally around spotting and preventing child abuse.

“We need to keep our kids safe. It’s everybody’s responsibility whether you have children or not. As a community, it’s our responsibility to keep kids safe,” said Birdsell.

Business or organizations interested in a training session on how to spot child abuse, Voices of Courage holds free training exercises. To sign up or for more information, click here.