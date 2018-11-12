Child hit by car on 10th Street, taken to hospital

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) A child was hit by a car driving on 10th Street near Faraon before 7 p.m. Sunday evening.
The St. Joseph Police Department said the child ran out to the street from between two parked cars. The child was taken to Mosaic Life Care. No more details have been released.
