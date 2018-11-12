Clear

Child hit by car on 10th Street, taken to hospital

Posted: Nov. 11, 2018 10:55 PM
Updated: Nov. 11, 2018 10:55 PM
Posted By: Madeline McClain

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.)  A child was hit by a car driving on 10th Street near Faraon before 7 p.m. Sunday evening.

The St. Joseph Police Department said the child ran out to the street from between two parked cars. The child was taken to Mosaic Life Care. No more details have been released.

A few light snow showers are possible overnight, mainly south of St. Joseph towards Kansas City. Not expecting any significant accumulations from this. We will dry out after midnight. Low temperatures will be in the 20s.
