8-year-old girl released from Kansas City hospital after shot by accident

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) An 8-year-old girl who was wounded in a shooting by accident in St. Joseph earlier this week has been released from a Kansas City hospital, according to police.

St. Joseph Police Department said the little girl was released from the hospital after spending several days at Children's Mercy in Kansas City.

She was injured in a shooting Sunday morning at the Oak Ridge apartments, police said. SJPD Spokesperson Jeff Wilson said the shooting is being investigated as an accident.

No further information has been released at this time.