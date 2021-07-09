Clear
Child seriously injured after getting hit by truck near Pickett Elementary

Police are investigating how the the accident happened.

Posted: Jul 9, 2021 1:23 PM
Updated: Jul 9, 2021 1:42 PM

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) A child was seriously injured after getting hit by a truck on Pickett Road Friday afternoon.

Police said the child was struck in front of Pickett Elementary School around noon. Officers on scene said the child suffered a head injury and was transported to Children's Mercy Hospital.

Police said it appears kids were playing along the side of the road when the child ran across the street.

"Right now it looks like a terrible accident. Unfortunately, accidents do just happen," said St. Joseph Police Sgt. James Tonn.

The child's age is unknown. Police have not released the name of the driver.

