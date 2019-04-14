Children's consignment sale offers deals on gently used clothing, toys

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo) A nationwide consignment program came to St. Joseph this weekend helping people discover the benefits of repurposing. the Stoney Creek Hotel and Conference Center was the venue for the Rhea Lana's Children's Consignment Event giving families a chance to shop for all kinds of kids toys and clothes.

Families resell unwanted items in good condition to other families who could use them. "We consider ourselves moms helping moms." Julie Woods, the owner, said.

Those behind the event said what makes it work so well is the incentives for both givers and receivers. Those who donate their items profit from the sale, while those who buy the items here can walk away with great finds for a steal.

Michelle Blakely came to the event with her daughter and seven-month-old granddaughter, she said she was satisfied by the collection and quality of the items on sale.

The event has been held for five seasons twice a year, owners say it continues to draw larger crowds each time.

"Our numbers are just off the charts." Woods said, "Every season we get more and more moms involved."

Woods said there will be another consignment event in October.