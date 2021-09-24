Children's doctor discusses next steps for Pfizer vaccine

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Pfizer should be submitting its formal data any day now to the FDA with the hopes of getting 5 to 11-year-olds approved for Covid-19 vaccines.

Earlier this week the pharmaceutical giant announced its latest trial of the Covid-19 vaccine for children ages 5 to 11, showed it is safe and generated a "robust" antibody response.

We spoke to Children's Mercy's top infectious disease doctor who says many parents have issues trusting the data on vaccines, but that's largely because of a misconception about what long term vaccine effects are.

“I am so excited and I’m so glad parents are excited too. So here’s what they can expect, Pfizer will formally get all their data to the FDA here pretty quickly. Based on my reading, before the end of this month,” Dr. Angela Myers, Dir. Infectious Diseases, Children's Mercy said. “The FDA will take a couple of weeks to review all of that data from those clinical trials and then they will hopefully make an emergency use authorization sometime mid-October.”

Dr. Angela Myers says what that means is the data Pfizer and regulators have is really solid and really reliable.

Children's Mercy is already making plans so that they are ready to go if Pfizer gets the government's seal of approval.