Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Children's doctor discusses next steps for Pfizer vaccine

Pfizer should be submitting its formal data any day now to the FDA with the hopes of getting 5 to 11-year-olds approved for Covid-19 vaccines.

Posted: Sep 24, 2021 8:02 AM
Posted By: Nick Ingram

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Pfizer should be submitting its formal data any day now to the FDA with the hopes of getting 5 to 11-year-olds approved for Covid-19 vaccines.

Earlier this week the pharmaceutical giant announced its latest trial of the Covid-19 vaccine for children ages 5 to 11, showed it is safe and generated a "robust" antibody response.

We spoke to Children's Mercy's top infectious disease doctor who says many parents have issues trusting the data on vaccines, but that's largely because of a misconception about what long term vaccine effects are.

“I am so excited and I’m so glad parents are excited too. So here’s what they can expect, Pfizer will formally get all their data to the FDA here pretty quickly. Based on my reading, before the end of this month,” Dr. Angela Myers, Dir. Infectious Diseases, Children's Mercy said. “The FDA will take a couple of weeks to review all of that data from those clinical trials and then they will hopefully make an emergency use authorization sometime mid-October.”

Dr. Angela Myers says what that means is the data Pfizer and regulators have is really solid and really reliable.

Children's Mercy is already making plans so that they are ready to go if Pfizer gets the government's seal of approval.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
St. Joseph
Partly Cloudy
65° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 65°
Maryville
Partly Cloudy
64° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 64°
Savannah
Partly Cloudy
65° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 65°
Cameron
Partly Cloudy
62° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 62°
Atchison
Clear
63° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 63°
Comfortable and mild conditions are set to continue today with highs in the upper 70s and lower 80s under partly cloudy skies. Winds will be a bit breezy today with gusts up to 25 mph. A weak cold front will move through the area later this evening. Clouds will build into the area today as the front passes. A few isolated areas of light rain can’t be ruled out as the front moves through. Temperatures will remain in the 70s on Saturday under mostly sunny skies. Temperatures will really start to warm up on Sunday with highs in the upper 80s. Above average temperatures will continue through the beginning of next week as sunny and dry weather remains.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Community Events

Most Popular Stories