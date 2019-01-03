Clear

Chillicothe hospital welcomes New Year's baby

Easton Robinson was born at 3:42 p.m. on New Year's Day to parents Zane Robinson and Abby Wheeler, of Trenton, at Hedrick Medical Center in Chillicothe.

(CHILLICOTHE, Mo.) A northwest Missouri family is ringing in the New Year with a new bundle of joy.

The newborn weighs 7 lbs. 6 oz. and measures 20 1/2 inches long.

The newborn weighs 7 lbs. 6 oz. and measures 20 1/2 inches long.

Easton was the first baby born at the hospital in 2019.

Temperatures will continue to warm back up as we wrap up the workweek and head into the weekend. Skies will be sunny Thursday through Saturday with temperatures 10 to almost 20 degrees above average into the upper 40s to middle 50s.
