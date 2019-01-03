Chillicothe hospital welcomes New Year's baby

(CHILLICOTHE, Mo.) A northwest Missouri family is ringing in the New Year with a new bundle of joy.
Easton Robinson was born at 3:42 p.m. on New Year's Day to parents Zane Robinson and Abby Wheeler, of Trenton, at Hedrick Medical Center in Chillicothe.
The newborn weighs 7 lbs. 6 oz. and measures 20 1/2 inches long.
Easton was the first baby born at the hospital in 2019.
