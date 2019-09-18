Chillicothe Police make multiple arrests after five-hour manhunt

(CHILLICOTHE, Mo.) The Chillicothe Police Department has arrested two men after a five hour manhunt by police.

According to a post on social media from the Chillitoche Police Department, the Livingston County Sheriff's Office and Missouri State Highway Patrol assisted the department with a dangerous fugitive investigation in Chillicothe beginning Tuesday. Law enforcement had taken several theft reports where the suspects were victimizing citizens and were found to be armed and dangerous.

Officers attempted to stop the suspect's vehicle and then the vehicle fled out into the county. The vehicle came to a stop at Highway 36 and Liv. 261. The suspects ran out into a corn field near Liv. 261, which is near Liv. 244. Law enforcement set a perimeter and searched abandoned barns and houses in the area. After five hours, the two suspects were taken into custody.

Police identify the suspects as Brandon Wood and Charles Mullenix. The two men have active felony warrants.

In a press release from Chillicothe Police, they say the men were wanted on the east and west coasts and told people that if police attempt to arrest them, they were going to "shoot it out."

A female was also arrested as well.

All three are facing their warrants and will face additional charges of a felon in possession of ammunition, resisting arrest, hindering prosecution, theft, and forgery. A warrant arrest for another female will be submitted to the Livingston County Prosecutor.

No one was injured in the search.

Deputies from Linn County also assisted with the search.