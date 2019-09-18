Clear

Chillicothe Police make multiple arrests after five-hour manhunt

The Chillicothe Police Department has arrested two men after a five hour manhunt by police.

Posted: Sep 18, 2019 8:17 AM

(CHILLICOTHE, Mo.) The Chillicothe Police Department has arrested two men after a five hour manhunt by police.

According to a post on social media from the Chillitoche Police Department, the Livingston County Sheriff's Office and Missouri State Highway Patrol assisted the department with a dangerous fugitive investigation in Chillicothe beginning Tuesday. Law enforcement had taken several theft reports where the suspects were victimizing citizens and were found to be armed and dangerous.

Officers attempted to stop the suspect's vehicle and then the vehicle fled out into the county. The vehicle came to a stop at Highway 36 and Liv. 261. The suspects ran out into a corn field near Liv. 261, which is near Liv. 244. Law enforcement set a perimeter and searched abandoned barns and houses in the area. After five hours, the two suspects were taken into custody.

Police identify the suspects as Brandon Wood and Charles Mullenix. The two men have active felony warrants.

In a press release from Chillicothe Police, they say the men were wanted on the east and west coasts and told people that if police attempt to arrest them, they were going to "shoot it out."

A female was also arrested as well.

All three are facing their warrants and will face additional charges of a felon in possession of ammunition, resisting arrest, hindering prosecution, theft, and forgery. A warrant arrest for another female will be submitted to the Livingston County Prosecutor.

No one was injured in the search.

Deputies from Linn County also assisted with the search.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Saint Joseph
Clear
73° wxIcon
Hi: 92° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 73°
Maryville
Clear
72° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 72°
Savannah
Clear
73° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 73°
Cameron
Clear
72° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 72°
Fairfax
Clear
72° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 72°
Back-to-back days have gotten into the 90s in St. Joseph and it looks like that trend will continue Wednesday.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

  

 

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events