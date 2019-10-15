Chillicothe Police make multiple arrests in theft from vehicle investigation

(CHILLICOTHE, Mo.) The Chillicothe Police Department announced Monday that multiple people were arrested after a several month investigation into theft from vehicle reports that happened across the city.

On Monday, officers obtained and executed a search warrant on a property located on the 1100 block of Third Street in Chillcothe after officers learned credible information about the property.

Over the last two months, Chillicothe Police say there were 24 reports of theft from vehicle and through this investigation and execution of search warrant, a majority of those cases were solved.

Police say numerous pieces of property were recovered as a result of the search.

Chillicothe residents Joshua Davis, 18, and Melissa Davis, 23, were arrested as a result of this investigation. Two other subjects also taken into custody and were released pending further investigation.

During the search, police found several firearms. Residents are urged to check their vehicles or garages if you left firearms in your vehicle that could have been stolen.

If you think that one of your firearms is missing, contact the Chillicothe Police Department and speak with Detective Murdock at 660-646-2121.