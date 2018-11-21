Chillicothe Police Department receives nearly $80K in grants

(Chillicothe,MO) The Chillicothe Police Department has received nearly $80,000 in extra funding. For 2018, the department has received a total of eight federal and state grants ranging between $1,000 and $55,000.

Chillicothe Police Chief Jon Maples said the grants will give the department a chance to upgrade their equipment.

"We received approximately $55,000 from the Police Chiefs Association, which provided five new in car computers, a license plate reader and two rapid IDs that help us identify people when they don't want to be identified,"Maples said.

In July, the department received $7,250.86 from the Edwin Byrne Memorial Justice Assistance Grant. The funds were used to purchase 25 transport hoods, traffic cones, 11 leg irons, 17 mounted tactical lights, as well as duty holsters and raincoats for each officer at the department.

In August the department received a Community Partner Grant from the Chillicothe Walmart for $1,000 to supplement the cost of new uniforms.

The awarded money covers things officers need now like new uniforms and winter coats, as well as things they will need in the future.

"We are going to buy some first aid kits, trauma kits for each patrol vehicle so if god forbid we have to use them, we have them,"Maples said.

Maples said the department received a second grant from the Missouri Police Chief Association Grant for nearly $700 to fund the Live Scan program.

On November 14, the police department received $9,768.15 grant from the Missouri Intergovernmental Risk Management Association (MIRMA). That grant will be used to purchase a new surveillance system for $2,568.75, a car dash mount camera for $3,322.50, an AED for the police department for $1,019.40 and six new body cameras for $2,857.50

The department also received $9, 984.60 for the 2019 Local Law Enforcement Block Grant (LLEBG)

In addition to the grants, the city of Chillicothe has also contributed nearly $250,000 to replace the police dispatch radio system.

"Along with these grants, we've had a lot of support from the city council, and the mayor and the city administrator,"Maples said. “We had radios from 1987, and that was a major officer safety issue, so to upgrade the radios and help us get more equipment, even when they didn’t have to really sparked the moral in our department.”

Chillicothe Mayor Reed Dupy said the previous radio system had spotty reception in places like Chillicothe High School and area hospitals.

“We are just very proud of our departments, fire and specialty police department. We think we have a top notch operation. We are continuing everyday to better it and with the funding grants they get, we are trying to provide the best equipment for them and for the citizens of Chillicothe and Livingston County,”Dupy said.

Dupy said the new radio system will benefit all first responders in the area.

"We dispatch out of our police dispatching system, the City Police, the Dire [Department], the ambulance district, the county Sheriff's Department and locally we handle the Highway Patrol [calls],"Dupy said.

The system cost the city approximately $350,000. The city paid $800,000 for the new system, and borrowed from the Livingston County Ambulance District to help cover the remaining costs.

“We financed the rest of it through our ambulance district, which supports us very well. It’s the county-wide ambulance district , but they have their funds come through a levy system through the taxpayers. We will pay them for the money that we’ve borrowed,”Dupy said.

Maples said the police department will continue looking for grants to fund equipment to better serve the public.

"My main focus as chief and the department's focus is to interact and build those partnerships with the community, because we're not much without them," Maples said.

All grants for the Police Department were written in house by Chief Maples and Sergeant Jeremy Stephens.