Chillicothe police searching for man missing since Sunday

(CHILLICOTHE, Mo.) Police in Chillicothe are looking for a missing man who hasn't been seen since Sunday.

Larry Eugene Smith was last seen around midnight Sunday in the 14 block of Jackson Street in Chillicothe. Smith left the area in a 1994 dark blue Ford F-150 truck with aluminum fashion rails on the bedside.

The truck has a Missouri license plate of 8FF-U63.

Police said Smith did not take cell phone or any belongings and is known to have health issues. Smith is known to frequent random back roads and stay under bridges.

If you see Smith or know of his whereabouts contact Detective Murdock at (660) 646-2121.