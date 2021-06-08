Clear
Chillicothe police searching for man missing since Sunday

Police said Smith did not take cell phone or any belongings and is known to have health issues.

Posted: Jun 8, 2021 2:50 PM

(CHILLICOTHE, Mo.) Police in Chillicothe are looking for a missing man who hasn't been seen since Sunday.

Larry Eugene Smith was last seen around midnight Sunday in the 14 block of Jackson Street in Chillicothe. Smith left the area in a 1994 dark blue Ford F-150 truck with aluminum fashion rails on the bedside.

The truck has a Missouri license plate of 8FF-U63.

Smith is known to frequent random back roads and stay under bridges.

If you see Smith or know of his whereabouts contact Detective Murdock at (660) 646-2121.

Today will be another warm and sunny day with highs in the upper 80s. Most of today will be dry, but we could see a few isolated showers develop this afternoon. Conditions look to stay warm and sunny on Wednesday with highs reaching the 90s. Highs in the low to mid 90s will continue through the rest of the work week into the weekend. Humidity will be on the rise near the end of the week. Heat index values will likely rise into the upper 90s both Thursday and Friday. Summer-like weather will continue through the weekend.
