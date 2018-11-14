Chris Wallace visits St. Joseph

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) One the heels of the midterm elections, award winning journalist and Fox News anchor Chris Wallace visited Missouri Western State University on Tuesday.

Wallace spoke at the 25th annual R. Dan Boulware Convocation, an event that welcomes high profile speakers to talk about critical issues of the day.

Wallace's speech discussed things like media bias, the midterms, and the future of political parties.

"I think republicans are going to have to find a way to reach out to young people, to college educated people, to minorities if they are going to have a success over the next ten twenty years," Wallace said.

And also discussed what it was like to be the only Fox News host to moderate a presidential debate.

"I think that's because they saw me and I hope still see me as a straight shooter," Wallace said.

Wallace spoke to a packed gymnasium at Missouri Western about his career, interviewing Russian President Putin and playing basketball with Michael Jordan. His speech wrapped up by saying the assault on the free press is as real as media bias.

Chris Wallace also spent the day meeting with student leaders and a Q&A session with the university.