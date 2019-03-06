Christians mark the start of Lent with Ash Wednesday services

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Catholics and many Christians headed to church today for Ash Wednesday services.

Some stopped by Our Lady of Guadalupe in St. Joseph to mark the start of Lent -- the 40-day period of abstinence and self-restraint leading up to Easter.

Ashes are placed on the forehead and serve as a public expression of faith.

"I think it's a time of recognition to realize we are sinners and that there's always a place in God's heart to get closer to him and to really look within ourselves and have a time to repent and get closer to God," said Juliete Summers-Hernandez.

Many followers also gave up something to show their commitment to their faith.