Christians mark the start of Lent with Ash Wednesday services

Many followers also gave up something to show their commitment to their faith.

Posted: Mar. 6, 2019 4:43 PM

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Catholics and many Christians headed to church today for Ash Wednesday services.

Some stopped by Our Lady of Guadalupe in St. Joseph to mark the start of Lent -- the 40-day period of abstinence and self-restraint leading up to Easter.

Ashes are placed on the forehead and serve as a public expression of faith.

"I think it's a time of recognition to realize we are sinners and that there's always a place in God's heart to get closer to him and to really look within ourselves and have a time to repent and get closer to God," said Juliete Summers-Hernandez.

