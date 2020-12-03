Clear
Christmas Tree donated to county courthouse

a 40ft. Christmas Tree was delivered by a Buchanan County resident Wednesday, the courthouse plans to decorate it.

Posted: Dec 3, 2020 10:45 AM
Posted By: Ron Johnson

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.)  A 40 ft. Christmas tree was planted at it's beginning to look like a lot Christmas at the Buchanan County Courthouse  grounds.

A county resident drove it in himself from outside the city, local law enforcement escorted the tree all the way to downtown.

County commissioner Ron Hook said it was a bit of a challenge to get the tree to the courthouse.

"[The resident donor] took a little longer than what he was expecting," Hook said. of course you can't do a test run on something like this." 

Now that the tree is in place, Hook said it will be decorated along with other trees nearby. The courthouse will also have its indoor Christmas tree under the rotunda.

A storm system is set to move close to northwest Missouri and northeast Kansas on Wednesday night and Thursday morning. A few clouds will be in the area Wednesday night and Thursday morning and it will be a little cooler with the daytime high only getting into the lower 40s. Thursday we will see a little bit of a cool down with highs in the lower 40's.
