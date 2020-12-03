Christmas Tree donated to county courthouse

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) A 40 ft. Christmas tree was planted at it's beginning to look like a lot Christmas at the Buchanan County Courthouse grounds.

A county resident drove it in himself from outside the city, local law enforcement escorted the tree all the way to downtown.

County commissioner Ron Hook said it was a bit of a challenge to get the tree to the courthouse.

"[The resident donor] took a little longer than what he was expecting," Hook said. of course you can't do a test run on something like this."

Now that the tree is in place, Hook said it will be decorated along with other trees nearby. The courthouse will also have its indoor Christmas tree under the rotunda.