Christmas movie shot in St. Joseph to begin airing on Showtime in November

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) From local Bed and Breakfast to Hollywood set, the Shakespeare Chateau on Hall Street will be featured in a Christmas movie to begin airing in November.

The independent film crew began shooting the movie in winter of last year, holding a special sneak peek at the Missouri Theatre on December 21, 2018.

Previous story: The Shakespeare Chateau holds open house after movie feature.

"Christmas at the Chateau" announced on their Facebook page that the film will begin airing on Showtime beginning November 2nd.

No times have been given yet, but the post states the crew will announce more information and details in the coming weeks.