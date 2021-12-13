Christmas choral concert returns to Cathedral

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) The sounds of the holiday filled the Cathedral of St. Joseph.

The St. Joseph Community Chorus held its annual Christmas concert Sunday afternoon.

The concert called "Heaven Full of Stars" features hymns celebrating the season as well as some songs in Latvian.

Timothy Tharaldson, artistic director, SJCC, shared how excited he is to return to concerts this year post-Covid-19.

"it was really interesting to try to get to know the people through Zoom and through different things that we were doing, [its] going to feel really wonderful to actually be making music again cause that's what we do."

The choir will hold another concert Monday night at 7:30. tickets are available online, on Facebook, or at the door.