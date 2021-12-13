Clear
Christmas choral concert returns to Cathedral

The St. Joseph Community Chorus prepared a selection of hymns for their first full holiday concert in person since the pandemic.

Posted: Dec 13, 2021 2:36 AM
Posted By: Ron Johnson

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) The sounds of the holiday filled the Cathedral of St. Joseph.

The St. Joseph Community Chorus held its annual Christmas concert Sunday afternoon.

The concert called "Heaven Full of Stars" features hymns celebrating the season as well as some songs in Latvian. 

Timothy Tharaldson, artistic director, SJCC, shared how excited he is to return to concerts this year post-Covid-19.

"it was really interesting to try to get to know the people through Zoom and through different things that we were doing, [its] going to feel really wonderful to actually be making music again cause that's what we do."

The choir will hold another concert Monday night at 7:30. tickets are available online, on Facebook, or at the door.

A cold front moved through Saturday and temperatures were closer to normal for this time of year with highs in the mid to upper 40s. Tonight lows will be in the upper 20s under mostly clear skies. Winds will become more mild overnight but significantly increase on Monday. Above-average temperatures will continue into the workweek, steadily warming up into mid-week. Highs will be in the 60s by Tuesday and 70s on Wednesday, with potential record-breaking highs.
