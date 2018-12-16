Christmas concert jazzes up holiday season

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) The Imagine Eleven Christmas Show took place Sunday evening at the First Lutheran Church in St. Joseph. The 5 Star Jazz Band from north Kansas City made the trip to perform the concert.

The concert was free to the public but donations were being accepted to go towards the Community Health Fund of The Center in St. Joseph. These funds go towards providing mental health services for those in need within the community.

Pastor Roger Lenander says the show is in its sixth year and has become a staple in the community, just as the Imagine Eleven series has during the summer.

"It's an opportunity for us to provide a Christmas show for the community," Lenander said. "With the kind of that sound that they have come to enjoy through the summer. And so it's become really a great community tradition here."

The 5 Star Jazz Band has performed at the show for four years in a row. The band is a non-profit organization that was founded by three North Kansas City High School students in 2008 as a way for students to continue to practice their musical abilities outside of school.

"There is not a big cost for the kids to be in it or anything like that," Bob Drummond, the band's director said. "And that was the reason we started this, to just keep the jazz going."

The band consists of student musicians who play in nearly 40 gigs each year.

First Lutheran Church recorded the concert to be created into a CD and was also streamed on Facebook.