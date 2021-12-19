Christmas shoppers rush area stores ahead of holiday

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) On this last weekend before Christmas one thing was clear, the gift-giving rush was in full swing.

"There was no parking," Nicole Clark, shopper said. "I had to drive around to try and find a parking spot."

Whether it was downtown or up at the north shops, shoppers took advantage of the time to finish off their Christmas shopping this season.

"I work as a caregiver," Clark said. "I was buying some last-minute gifts for my clients."

In downtown, the Christmas spirit was also in full swing, holiday attractions including Santa were on hand spreading holiday cheer for families.

"There's just so much to do downtown," Jason Hudson event planner said. "In fact, I think it's bigger than it's ever been before."

For places like downtown, crowds are the perfect Christmas gift. Hudson said they've seen many since kicking off the holidays downtown just weeks ago.

Shipping shortages seen across the country weren't having an effect on local shoppers.

"I found everything I was wanting and had no issues," Clark said.

The news was welcome for so many shoppers looking forward to as normal a Christmas holiday as possible this year.

"We've gone through so much," Clark said. "...but, it's still Christmas."

Downtown businesses offered free horse-drawn carriage rides for those supporting area stores, the holiday festivities were part of the Holidays Downtown seasonal celebration.