Christmas tree shortage not impacting local retailer

One St. Joseph retailer said there have been no issues with supply.

Posted: Nov. 27, 2018 2:20 PM

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) It's a major symbol of the holiday season but this year it could be hard to find.

The Pacific Northwest Christmas Tree Association recently released a report cautioning about a nationwide shortage of Christmas trees this year.

According to the organization, the great recession of 2008 lead growers to plant fewer trees to save money, but one St. Joseph retailer said there have been no issues with supply.

"We're not dealing with the shortages. I guess those are spotty," said Colton Zirkel with Millard Brothers Christmas Trees. "Our trees come from Central Wisconsin. They always have. We are not dealing with the shortages like other places are."

Millard Brothers sell around 1,000 trees every year.

The Christmas tree lot is located on the Belt Highway next to Cool Crest.

Hours are 9:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m. through Christmas.

A sunny but cold day across northeast Kansas and northwest Missouri on Tuesday. Temperatures warmed up into the upper 20s and lower 30s.
