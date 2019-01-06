Clear

Christmas trees catch fire at city's drop off location

Christmas trees caught fire at the city of St. Joseph's tree disposal site Sunday afternoon.

Posted: Jan. 6, 2019 7:05 PM
Posted By: Colton Cichoracki

According to the St. Joseph Fire Department, initial calls came in that it was a possible structure fire but it was quickly determined that it was Christmas trees on fire in the parking lot of the Drake Softball Complex, the designated spot for tree disposal.

At the fire's peak, flames were as high as 20 to 30 feet. Once crews arrived on scene, it was quickly extinguished. The fire department says this is not the first time they responded to a fire like this.

"We fought this fire about five or six years ago, we had a big Christmas tree fire also," Fire Captain C.J. Kirby, SJFD Engine 11 said. "And so once we got down here, this had been going on for a little while, so this was a pretty quick knock down."

There were no injuries as a result of the fire and the exact cause has not been determined yet.

