Church congregation boats in supplies to trapped flood victims

(AGENCY, Mo.) -- When one area church heard of the plight of flood victims in Agency, they immediately sprung into action and loaded up their boats and brought supplies to those who were stranded.

"We've got our neighbors down here to the south who are trapped on an island in the middle of the flood, said Joe Voga, pastor of New Harvest Baptist Church. "We know they didn't have time to get out and get their groceries and other things that they'd ordinarily be prepared for."

Voga said it was easy for he and his congregation members to solicit area businesses donations. Menards and Hy-Vee contributed a variety of meat, milk, snacks, cereal and other needed supplies.

"About 10 minutes of phone calls and we had all the arrangements made. It took longer to drive around and pick the things up than finding than finding the people who wanted to help."

Longtime Agency resident Mary Harris was one of those residents who wasn't prepared for such sudden flooding.

"Water is surrounding our home," she said. "We didn't get to go to the grocery store like we were expecting, didn't get to go to work and we didn't get to prepare all our belongings."

While the supplies were desperately needed, Harris says it was the act of kindness from the church members that really lifted her spirits.

"I can't tell you how this makes the members of this community feel to know that there is someone that's thinking of us, that's praying for us," she said.